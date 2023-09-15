Having already sealed a place in the final, the Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in their final match of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Sri Lanka in the final, but before that, the team will be tempted to test their fringe players. The workload management of players, especially bowlers will be in focus, ahead of Sunday's summit clash. Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan also hinted that his team could rest big names, with the upcoming New Zealand series and World Cup in mind. Mohammed Shami could feature in the dead rubber, with Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested.

When will the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4 match will be played on Friday, September 15.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4 match start?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4 match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4 match?

The India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4 match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)