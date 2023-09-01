Virat Kohli is one of the most popular athletes in the world and his fandom knows no boundaries. Cricket enthusiasts from around the world have often expressed their love for the former India captain. Kohli, who is currently with the Indian team in Sri Lanka, is gearing up for the Asia Cup game against Pakistan, which will be played in Kandy on Saturday. In an old video, which has once again resurfaced on social media, Kohli can be seen meeting a speically abled fan from Pakistan

In the video, the fan can be heard praising Kohli by saying: "Aap ke jaisa na koi aaya hai, na kabhi koi aayega (There has never been anyone like you and there never will be)."

Ahead of the game against Pakistan, Kohli said he is vary of the threat possessed by the opposition bowlers, and wants the Indian players to at their very best.

"I feel bowling is their (Pakistan) main aspect. They've got bowlers who can change the course of the game, based on their skillset. You have to be at your absolute best to face them," he added.

With India set to take part in both, the Asia Cup and the World Cup, Kohli admitted that the next three months are going to be challenging for the team.

"Very excited, well prepared. Feeling good, both mentally and physically. Next three months are going to be challenging and hectic. But we have prepared well for it so hopefully they will turn out good for us," he concluded.