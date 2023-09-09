Virat Kohli, as always, will be under focus again in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Sunday. Much was expected of the former Indian cricket team captain in the first India vs Pakistan match in the continental event on September 2. However, his innings lasted only seven balls and four runs. He played on a Shaheen Afridi delivery on to his stumps and returned without any impact. The Super 4 India vs Pakistan match gives Virat Kohli yet another chance to leave a stellar impact.

Shaheen Afridi took four wickets in the first India vs Pakistan match and his victims included Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. On Sunday, he will again be the one pacer that Indian batters must be wary of. Former Pakistan pacer Aquib Javed has a world of advice for Virat Kohli.

In a piece titled 'How to break Shaheen Afridi's code of deception? Play the ball, not the bowler: Aquib Javed advices Indian batsmen' in the Indian Express, Javed said: "They need to forget who is bowling. They are missing half volleys, they are not attacking, they are not thinking of scoring runs. They need to be hitting fours, they shouldn't just think of surviving.

"That's the worst thing one can do. Whatever be your technique, you are Kohli because you play like a Kohli. All of a sudden you can't become Chanderpaul."

While this is an advice, praises are nothing new for Virat Kohli, who currently sits at the second spot in the list of international hundreds, but a recent one from a Hollywood star is special.

The most recent praise for Kohli has come from Hollywood star Jack Black. He said that the right-handed batter is his "favourite cricket player of all time". Black even went on to compare Virat Kohli with legendary American basketball player Michael Jordan.

India had an intense practice session ahead of their clash with arch-rival Pakistan on Thursday. However, Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma took rest from the optional practice session.

KL Rahul who had missed the first India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023 after he picked up a niggle, joined the nets. He practised for both left-arm pacers and right-arm pacers, keeping in mind the quality bowling attack of the Pakistan side. He spent the longest time in the nets to be fully prepared for his comeback match.

Shubman Gill also faced a few balls in the nets with right-armers. He was mainly focusing on playing swing balls.

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid who earlier expressed the need for India to bat a little deeper, threw balls at Shardul Thakur to prepare him to bat in the end overs to bring depth to the batting order. Dravid was also seen having a chit-chat with Shardul Thakur about his batting during the nets session.

(With ANI inputs)