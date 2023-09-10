The on-field rivalry between India and Pakistan is legendary in world cricket but off the field, there have been many instances between players from both the teams that has won the hearts of fans all around the world. One such instance took place after the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game was halted due to rain and Shaheen Afridi went up to Jasprit Bumrah with a very special gift. Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan were blessed with a baby boy earlier this week and Shaheen had a gift for him. The two fast bowlers embraced each other and Shaheen congratulated him and wished that he and his family remains happy.

The India and Pakistan cricketers were also seen sharing light moments just ahead of their group stage match in the competition with Virat Kohli meeting with Shaheen and others in the dressing room.

Rain on Sunday forced a blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan into a reserve day after just 24.1 overs of play in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

India will resume on 147-2 on Monday in the 50-over contest after rain abruptly ended their innings following Pakistan's decision to bowl first in Colombo.

An extra day was a last-minute addition to the Super Four clash -- the only game to get the advantage other than the final -- after a previous group meeting between the two teams was washed out due to rain in Pallekele.

Rain in Sri Lanka, who co-host the tournament alongside Pakistan, has put the organisers in a spin. The tournament is a precursor to the upcoming ODI World Cup.

