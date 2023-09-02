The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, embarks upon a new adventure as they get the Asia Cup 2023 campaign underway against Pakistan on September 02. Rohit would understandably be under the spotlight, having led the India team to Asia Cup triumph once already, in 2018, and also for the template he himself looks to produce in the tournament. If the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup is any reference, Rohit could look to continue his 'Bradman-esque' record in the continental event.

When it comes to the ODI version of the Asia Cup, Rohit has an average of 46.56 as a batter. But, as a batter with the captaincy role, Rohit averages a whopping 105.66. He attained this average in the 2018 Asia Cup, scoring 317 runs in 5 innings.

Rohit has a few more milestones in sight. He is closing on 10,000 runs in ODI, he is 163 runs away from the milestone. He will become the 15th player in ODI to score 10000+ runs and the 6th Indian player.

He has a strike-rate of 100+ in both 2022 and 2023 so far whereas in between 2007 and 2021 he had struck at 100+ only once. (In 2018)

He is also closing in on 300 sixes in ODI- he will become the 3rd player to hit 300+ sixes in ODI and the first Indian player.

Advertisement

Also, the 36-year-old has hit 534 sixes and is now 20 sixes away from holding the record of most sixes in international cricket.

Coming to the 2023 edition, there will be plenty of focus on Rohit and his likely opening partner Shubman Gill who has also been in fine form in the 50-over format.

Team India opening pair has the best average (63.4) in ODI since 2022 and only 2 teams in ODI have an average of 50+ in the same period.

The pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have an average of 85.4 and have had 2 hundred+ partnership and 4 fifty+ partnership in ODI since 2022.

Advertisement

India have used 9 different opening pairs in ODI since 2022 in which the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have scored the 2nd most runs for India. The top spot is held by the pairing of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma but the former was left out for the Asia Cup.