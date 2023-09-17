Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull lashed out at the Indian team following its loss to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4 match on Friday. Chasing a target of 266, India fell short by six runs, despite Shubman Gill's gutsy century. Speaking on the sidelines of 4th ODI between England and New Zealand, Doull said that the Indian players are "too worried about stats" and lack fearless approach in their game. The crickter-turned-commentator feels stats-based cricket is pulling the team back.

"Fearless cricket is there issue. They don't play fearless cricket enough. They play statistics driven cricket and they are too worried about their stats too often. And to me that is the one area I am concerned about their batting side," Doull said on Sky Sports.

"They have got all the talent and some of the best players if not the best players in the world. But it is about playing the fearless cricket at the right time of the tournament and I think that is what had really let them down in the last few World Cups," he added.

The 54-year-old feels Indian players need to take risks, rather than worrying about their place in the team.

"They don't go out there and and take risks because they are so worried about what might be said or what might be printed or what might someone ask them about their place in the team. That's the one area I am concerned with," the former pacer explained.

India's defeat to Bangladesh was there first of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Rohit and his side will now take on Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.