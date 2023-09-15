Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: India Look To Test Bench Strength In Bangladesh Dead Rubber
IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Live Score: With a place in the Asia Cup final already in the bag, India now take on Bangladesh in a dead rubber in Colombo on Friday. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will think deep whether to give as much game time as possible to its first-choice team or give an opportunity to some of the fringe players ahead of the World Cup at home next month. The question of workload management is pertinent particularly in the case of bowlers. Bangladesh too are likely to rest their key players, ahead of the New Zealand series later this month. (Live Scorecard)
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: India vs Bangladesh Live from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- 13:16 (IST)IND vs BAN LIVE: How Many Changes Will India Make?With this being a dead-rubber, India are expected to make a plethora of changes in the team. Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, are all expected to feature in the playing XI against the Bangla Tigers.
- 12:42 (IST)IND vs BAN Live: Will rain play spoilsport?According to Accuweather, the chances of rain vary from 32% and 61% on Friday. With the toss expected to take place at 2:30 PM, it looks like an on-time start could be likely. Click here to read hourly weather updates
- 12:31 (IST)IND vs BAN Live: Good afternoon!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Asia Cup dead rubber between India and Bangladesh from Colombo. India will play the final on Sunday while Bangladesh will board an early flight back home on Saturday.
