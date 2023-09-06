Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf tied with former pacer Waqar Younis to become the third-fastest bowler to 50 ODI wickets for the nation. Rauf who is known for his prowess with the ball claimed the wicket of young right-handed batter Towhid Hridoy to reach 50 ODI wickets in 27 matches. In Pakistan's Asia Cup Super 4 opening clash, Rauf dislodged the bails off the stumps to send the batter to the dugout for a score of 2(9). Hasan Ali holds the record for claiming the fastest 50 ODI wickets for Pakistan. He achieved the remarkable feat in 24 matches.

Rising pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, holds the second position by reaching the 50-wicket mark in 25 matches.

Talking about the match, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the Super 4 Asia Cup clash on Wednesday.

Haris Rauf bowled a couple of hostile spells, while Imam-ul-Haq struck a silken 78 as Pakistan secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

Rauf (6-0-19-4) proved to be too quick for the Bangladeshi batters, who were also troubled relentlessly by Naseem Shah (5.4-0-34-3) after Shakib-Al-Hasan opted to bat.

Bangladesh were eventually bundled out for a paltry 193 in just 38.4 overs, despite a 100-run stand and twin half-centuries by Shakib (53 off 57 balls) and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim (64 off 87 balls).

The target was never going to pose a problem for the hosts, who knocked it off in just 39.3 overs.

