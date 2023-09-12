The Pakistan cricket team's flying run in the Asia Cup 2023 was brought to ground as India handed them a 228-run defeat in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash. In a match that lasted for 2 days, Pakistan were completely outplayed by the Indians. Even Pakistan's head coach Grant Bradburn said that he was grateful to the Indian team for what happened over Sunday and Monday, with Babar Azam's men learning some valuable lessons on the 22-yard strip.

"My gut feeling is that we are grateful for the gift that has been this last two days," Bradburn told reporters, leaving them puzzled with his remark.

The Pakistan head coach then explained his statement, saying: "We don't get to play some of the best players in the world very often."

"We haven't lost a game of cricket for the last three months, so it's a timely reminder that we need to turn up every day, put in our best on the park, and it's actually a gift in the last two days we haven't done that," he added.

India's KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scored a century each, taking the team's total to 356 runs before Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around Pakistan batters, claiming a 5-wicket-haul. Bradburn admitted that his team wasn't up to the mark.

"We lost at all facets of the game," Bradburn said. "No excuses, we weren't good enough in the last two days."

Despite the nature of the defeat, Bradburn is confident of his team bouncing back.

"Certainly wasn't a surprise. Everyone's seen how lethal our bowling attack is and good teams will counteract that," he said.

"Our batting unit hasn't clicked in the past month and again, that is a positive sign," he said. "We have full trust in them. We are very consistent with our selection. We know they will come right."