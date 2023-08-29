Suryakumar Yadav admitted that ODI cricket is the "most challenging" format for him. However, he added that he is looking forward to doing well in the format. The 32-year-old right-hander is the number one T20I batter but he has failed to replicate the performance in the 50-over games for India. With an under-par performance so far, Suryakumar struggles to find his feet in ODI cricket. The batter said that he continues to seek help from Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

"I would try to fulfill the role I am given by the team, no matter what role. This is a format I am looking forward to doing well in. I am doing great in T20Is. But these both are white-ball formats. Why I cannot crack the code here, people are wondering," Suryakumar told Star Sports as quoted by ANI.

Suryakumar said that he finds the ODI format the most challenging one because one has to play a healthy mix of all formats in it.

"I am practicing. For me, this format is the most challenging one...you have to play a mix of all formats in this one. First you take your time, then you do some strike rotation then go for some big shots like in T20Is. I have been talking to head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli," he added.

Suryakumar said he is trying to keep his attacking intent and approach intact.

"But I am now trying to play as per the situation and practicing accordingly. Hopefully, this is the tournament where I crack the code," he added.

"I am always excited to bat. It does not matter if I am out on the first ball. People ask me why I sprint to the crease when my chance to bat comes, but I feel that maintaining this excitement is important. When I am running well and play a few good strokes, I feel that I am in my zone and need to do something big for my team," he concluded.

In 26 ODIs and 24 innings, Suryakumar has managed just 511 runs at an average of 24.33, with two half-centuries.

Interestingly, Suryakumar got a solid start in ODI cricket. In his first six innings, he scored 261 runs at an average of 65.25, with two half-centuries. His last half-century was in February 2022 against West Indies. In his first-ever ODI series against Sri Lanka, he also won the 'Man of the Series' award for scoring 124 runs in three innings at an average of 62.00 with one half-century, striking at a strike rate of around 122.

But since then, it has been downhill for the batter. In 18 innings that followed since his last fifty, he has scored just 250 runs at an average of 14.70, with the best score of 35. This also includes three successive golden ducks against Australia. His drastic fall in ODIs and struggle to keep going in ODIs despite promising starts has puzzled a lot of fans.

(With ANI Inputs)