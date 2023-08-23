Team India's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023, starting from August 30, was announced earlier this week after a meeting between the selectors and the team management. India captain Rohit Sharma and the new chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar were also part of the meeting that took place in New Delhi. After the squad announcement, Rohit and Agarkar addressed a press conference where they spoke in details about squad, including the criteria behind the selection process.

During the press conference, Agarkar revealed that KL Rahul, who had been suffering from an injury, has suffered a fresh niggle during his rehab, due to which the management decided to add Samson as a backup wicketkeeper.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was all praise for Rohit and Agarkar for being candid at the press conference.

"The answer about KL Rahul was important that a niggle has emerged along with the injury that he had recovered from and that is why they have that extra keeper. That kind of detail sharing of information is what you need. I hope they remain as candid. Nice articulation of all the decisions that were taken," Manjrekar said ESPNcricinfo's Selection Day show.

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody also echoed Manjrekar's sentiments, adding that he enjoyed the "honesty and transparency" shown by Rohit and Agarkar.

"I did enjoy the honesty and the transparency that came across in that press conference. Communication is really important. At times, there can be that sort of cloak and dagger press conference where you have these hidden messages. Then really you walk out of a press conference no clearer than what you did when you walked into it," Moody stated.