Former India captain Kapil Dev has backed the selections of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming Asia Cup. Both Rahul and Iyer have been out of action due to their respective injuries. Iyer suffered a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year and has been out of action since then. Rahul, on the other hand, has been on the sidelines since picking up and injury during IPL 2023. While Iyer has fully recovered from his injury, Rahul has picked a niggle, but could be back to full fitness before India's second game in the Asia Cup.

Dev emphasised the need to test every player before the World Cup, adding that the Asia Cup is the perfect platform to test the fitness of a player.

"Ideally every player should be tested out. The World Cup is so close but you still haven't given the players a chance? What if they head to the World Cup and then get injured? The entire team will suffer. Here, at least they will get a chance to bat or bowl a little and get some rhythm going. Worst case scenario, if the guys get injured again during the World Cup, it will be unfair to the players who will miss out on being part of the squad. The injured players who have returned need to be given a chance. If they are fit, then can play the World Cup," said Dev, who led India to its first World Cup title in 1983.

Dev, however, suggested that a player should not be picked if there are any doubts over his fitness.

"There is no shortage of talent, but if they are not fit, India will have a chance to make changes to the World Cup squad right away. You have a wonderful opportunity to create a team for the World Cup and the Asia Cup is a fine platform. I want these players to go and express themselves. But if there is any sort of question mark, they don't need to be around. If you do not give them a chance, it will be unfair to not just the players but also the selectors. I am aware that the World Cup is taking place in India but you need to pick the best and fittest team," he added.