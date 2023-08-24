The Indian cricket team will start its journey in the 2023 Asia Cup with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on 2nd September at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. The BCCI has selected a 17-member squad for the tournament with several top players making a comeback to the 50-over format after long injury lay-offs. Former BCCI selector Saba Karim shared his optimism about the squad and the returning players and said that the Asia Cup will be the perfect preparation for India ahead of the ICC World Cup, which begins in October later this year.

"This is a great opportunity for India to not only test their core strength but also their bench strength. It is a luxury for the selectors that they have been able to pick 17, so they can try out a few newcomers in the XI, as an when required. This continental challenge will be a big test for India against the likes of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh because all these teams have raised their respective games in the 50-over format. But I do feel that India hold a slight edge compared to others," the former India wicket-keeper told Jio Cinema. (embed - https://www.jiocinema.com/sports/analysing-india-s-squad/3819430)

Former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar also spoke about India's squad. He gave a thumbs up to the selectors for picking Tilak Varma in the squad and said that India should try him out in big games to see whether he can be an X-factor for the team in the ICC World Cup.

"I am pleasantly surprised to see Tilak in the squad. During the Wst Indies series we had a lot of discussions about who are the middle-order options for India. Tilak Varma can bowl also and he is a player for the future who has done well in the IPL also. Yes, it is a big call. Normally close to a World Cup you don't want to take a lot of chances.

"But the Asia Cup is the perfect platform to test someone like Tilak Varma and see what he is made of. When you have someone who has shown you a pattern in terms of performing under pressure, I don't see that's a bad thing. I think going forward he is someone who can fulfil the role that a Yuvraj and Raina played for India with both bat and ball. I think India should try him I big matches at the Asia Cup because if he does well, he could be India's trump card or x-factor in the World Cup, whom no one has seen before," Nayar told Jio Cinema.

India will play Pakistan and Nepal in the group stage of the Asia Cup.