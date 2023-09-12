The one-off reserve day for the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage paid off as the match drew result, with Rohit Sharma's men securing a 228-run victory. However, India are up against Sri Lanka in their next match at the same venue, R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and rain is expected to interrupt proceedings in this match too. Unfortunately for the two teams and the fans all across the globe, there will be no reserve day if a minimum 20-over-per-side contest fails to complete.

Colombo has witnessed plenty of rain over the past few days and the forecast today (Tuesday) is not different. As per Accuweather, intermittent rain is expected almost the entire day.

Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today:

At 1pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 2pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 60 percent

At 3pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 60 percent

At 4pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 40 percent

At 5pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 34 percent

At 6pm: Temperature - 30 degree Celsius, rain probability - 37 percent

At 7pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 43 percent

At 8pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 47 percent

At 9pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 51 percent

At 10pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 35 percent

At 11pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 29 percent

As can be seen, the percentage of precipitation varies from 29 to 60 percent from 1 PM to 11 PM on Tuesday.

In comparison to the weather on Sunday, when India were originally scheduled to take on Pakistan, the weather forecast looks better. However, there still remains threat of a washout. In fact, considering how Colombo's weather has been over the past week or so, things can change at any point in time.