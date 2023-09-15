Another day of an Asia Cup 2023 match in Colombo, another day that could see a cricket match being severely affected. Though the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match is inconsequential from the perspective of the final, there still remain objectives for both teams to accomplish. While the Indian team would want to test its bench strength, Bangladesh would be eager to iron out their flaws ahead of the ODI World Cup. But, as the forecast remains in Colombo, the match is likely to be interrupted.

According to Accuweather, the chances of rain vary from 32% and 61% on Friday. With the toss expected to take place at 2:30 PM, it looks like an on-time start could be likely. The chances of precipitation between 1 PM IST and 3 PM IST remain less than 40%. However, after 3 PM, the chances of rain keep increasing till 6 PM. As the evening progresses, the chances of rain decrease.

Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today:

At 1pm: Temperature - 30 degree Celsius, rain probability - 34 percent

At 2pm: Temperature - 30 degree Celsius, rain probability - 34 percent

At 3pm: Temperature - 31 degree Celsius, rain probability - 39 percent

At 4pm: Temperature - 30 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

Advertisement

At 5pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 61 percent

At 6pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 61 percent

At 7pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 49 percent

At 8pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 47 percent

Advertisement

At 9pm: Temperature - 29 degree Celsius, rain probability - 51 percent

At 10pm: Temperature - 28 degree Celsius, rain probability - 38 percent

At 11pm: Temperature - 27 degree Celsius, rain probability - 32 percent

While it might not be possible to have a completely interrupted match, the chances of the India vs Bangladesh contest seeing a result are highly likely.