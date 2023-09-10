During an Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, 'BharatvsPakistan' and 'BHAvsPAK' keywords started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). With buzz around the potential renaming of India to Bharat gaining momentum across the country, the cricket fans didn't forget the raging topic even during the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan game. Replacing the name India with Bharat and IND with BHA, the fans put out a really good effort to eventually see the keywords trending.

One of the finest Indian cricketers, Sunil Gavaskar recently jumped into the India vs Bharat debate, sharing his opinion on the name-change saga that has gripped the entire nation.

Opinions on the subject have been coming thick and heavy, with sporting personalities sharing their take on the topic.

After Virender Sehwag publicly shared his take on the matter, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar also shared his insights, suggesting whatever call is taken, it has to be done at the official level.

Gavaskar admitted that the original name remains 'Bharat'. But, if a change has to come in, it should be brought into everything.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sehwag had made an appeal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 2011 World Cup and 2007 T20 World Cup-winning cricketer appealed to the BCCI to consider having jerseys for the Indian team participating in the upcoming ICC World Cup with the name Bharat instead of India.

Sehwag posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to express that it's high time to officially reinstate our original name, 'Bharat'.

"I have always believed a name should be one that instills pride in us. We are Bhartiyas. India is a name given by the British, and it has been long overdue to get our original name, 'Bharat', back officially. I urge the BCCI and Jay Shah to ensure that this World Cup our players have Bharat on our chest," he said.

Sehwag referenced instances of other nations using their indigenous names in global tournaments as examples.

"In the 1996 World Cup, the Netherlands came to play in the World Cup in Bharat as Holland. In 2003, when we met them, they were in the Netherlands and continue to be so. Burma has changed the name given by the British back to Myanmar. And many others have gone back to their original names," Sehwag said.