Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the second match of the Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Over the past few years, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been involved in some instant classics, with some bitter moments on the field. While Bangladesh head into the tournament on the back of a 2-0 series win over Afghanistan, Sri Lanka look to bounce back after a 0-2 Test series sweep against Pakistan. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in Group B, alongwith Afghanistan.

When will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, August 31.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 match?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming information shared by the broadcaster)