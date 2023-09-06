Young India opener Shubman Gill on Monday crossed the milestone of 1,500 runs in One-Day Internationals. Gill achieved the feat during an Asia Cup group game against Nepal in Kandy. He now has 1,514 runs in 29 ODI innings, making him the fastest player to achieve the landmark. In doing so, Gill broke former South Africa batter Hashim Amla's record of completing 1500 runs in 30 matches. So far, Gill has one double century, three tons and seven fifties to his name in ODI cricket.

On Monday, Gill and Rohit Sharma's unbeaten opening partnership helped India defeat Nepal by 10 wickets via the DLS method in a rain-curtailed match.

With this, India has secured a total of three points in their two group-stage matches and advanced to the Super 4 stage. India will face arch-rival Pakistan in their Super Four match on Sunday.

After the match, Gill revealed the conversation in the dressing room about their game plan against Nepal.

"Quite disappointed with the way I got out day before yesterday. It was important for me to finish the game along with Rohit bhai and we did that. He (Rohit) is the kind of player who likes to take the bowlers on aerial. I am the kind of player who likes to hit more boundaries than aerial. That combination works quite well for us. (On Nepal's bowling) They bowled very well with the new ball, they challenged us. We knew once the ball gets wet, it'll get easier for the batsmen. That's what the talk was in the dressing room," Shubman said after the match.