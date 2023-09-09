The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday added a reserve day for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Last week, the India vs Pakistan group stage match was washed out due to rain, with both teams sharing a point each. However, as per the forecast, rain might play spoilsport on Sunday too. If the match could not be concluded on Sunday, it will continue on Monday from the point it was suspended.

"A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4's match between India and Pakistan scheduled to take place on 10th September at Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. If adverse weather suspends play during the Pak vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," the ACC said in a statement.

ACC's decision to add a reserve day for the India-Pakistan match, however, did not go down well with many, including several members of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh support staff.

The India vs Pakistan match is the only one in the Super Four stage to have a reserve day, but coaches of both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh -- the other two teams in round two -- have voiced their displeasure over the exemption granted by the ACC.

"Little surprised when I first heard, but at the same time we are not the organisers of the competition so not a lot we can do about that," Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood was quoted as saying.

"Yes, it's not ideal, we would love to have an extra day as well. Other than that I don't have much comment because they (technical committee) have made a decision," Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha suggested.

The exemption, however, has been granted keeping in mind that the clash of arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, brings in a lot of revenue for broadcasters.

Some media reports surfaced on social media that the match could be moved out from Colombo. Reports claimed that Hambantota was the front runner to host the match if the organisers do agree to move the fixture out of the Sri Lanka capital.

Now, if the match does head into the reserve day, India will have to play two games in as many days. They are scheduled to Sri Lanka in their second Super 4 fixture.

India will play their last Super 4 match against Bangladesh next Friday.

The decision to add a reserve day only goes on to explain the importance of India vs Pakistan matches.

Since both teams don't take part in bilateral events due to the political differences, fans have to wait for continental and world events for the clash of the two giants of world cricket.