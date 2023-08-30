The Asia Cup got underway on Wednesday with a modest opening ceremony at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The opening ceremony featured Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung. Baig has over 6 million followers on Instagram and is a famous singer in Pakistan. As for Trishala, she has also delivered some hit numbers in Nepal, and has a fan following of over 239,000 on Instagram. However, the opening ceremony last nearly 15 minutes, drawing criticism from fans.

Pakistani fans, especially, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment over the opening ceremony of the Asia Cup.

Here's how social media reacted:

Pakistanis after listening to Aima Baig's Singing at the Opening ceremony #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/jCsIRljhe4 — N (@SaadonaBreak) August 30, 2023

Everyone while seeing Aima baig in Opening ceremony of Asiacup 2023 #PAKvsNEP pic.twitter.com/2y6F1c969g — U M A R (@Agrumpycomedian) August 30, 2023

Chahat Fateh the Great would have performed much better then Aima Baig at the opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/iTBxTsqND7 — Ahmad Nabeel (@ANjutt00) August 30, 2023

Amidst economical crises, Pakistani awam watching opening ceremony of Asia Cup: pic.twitter.com/2fuOinmApn — J110 (@jawismm) August 30, 2023

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the opening match of the Asia Cup against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Ground.

The six-nation Asia Cup is being co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, after India refused to tour Pakistan for political reasons.

Nepal is playing in the Asia Cup for the first time, after qualifying by winning the Asian Premier Cup in April.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while defending champions Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

(With AFP Inputs