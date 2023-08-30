The Asia Cup 2023 is all set to begin, with the opening match taking place between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30. The first match of the tournament will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium but before the event begins, the tournament's curtain-raiser event will see some glittery performances. The opening ceremony will feature Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung looking to set the stage on fire.

Though Pakistan were the sole hosts for the Asia Cup 2023, the Indian team's refusal to travel to the country for the event saw more than half of the matches being shifted to Sri Lanka. However, it was revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board chief that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla will be coming to Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony.

Who will perform in the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

It has been reported that Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepali singer Trishala Gurung, among a few others will be performing at the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony. Biag has over 6 million followers on Instagram and is a famous singer in Pakistan. As for Tishala, she has also delivered some hit numbers in Nepal, and has a fan following of over 239,000 on Instagram.

The official Twitter (now 'X') of the Pakistan cricket team announced on Tuesday that the opening ceremony will start at 2:00 PM (Pakistan time).

"Witness the Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 curtain-raiser live on 30 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium Enjoy live fireworks and performances by Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung, followed by the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal," the post from PCB read.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the match between Pakistan and Nepal.