Ahead of high octane clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the catch between arch-rivals will be a close one but Men in Blue will come out victorious. Men in Blue will take on Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in their Asia Cup 2023 opener on Saturday. "I am a great fan and I would have loved to have been watching that match tomorrow. Fortunately or unfortunately, I am going to be on a roadshow at that time when the match starts..." Shashi Tharoor told ANI. Pakistan recently rose to No.1 in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings and Tharoor acknowledged the opposition is a good side heading into this tournament.

"It's a tough match because the Pakistan side is a good side. They are full strength and we are, unfortunately, still hit by injuries for some of our key players. But, nonetheless, I hope we will give a good account of ourselves, it will be a close match but we will come out on top tomorrow," Tharoor added.

For the first time in several months, India is entering the competition with a full-strength team. They finished a camp on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Alur and will be confident in the line-up, with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah returning to the setup.

Pakistan began their Asia Cup campaign with a thumping win over Nepal in the first game while India will start their tournament journey against arch-rival on Saturday in Pallekele.