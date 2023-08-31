Hardik Pandya will be a crucial cog in the wheel for India at the Asia Cup and the World Cup. His role will be important in the India vs Pakistan clash that is schedule to be held on September 2. While India have many options in bowling and batting department, Pandya's replacement is hard to find. He is one of the best fast bowling allrounders in the world. Simply put, he provides a balance to the team unlike any other player. So, when India get down to action against Pakistan, Pandya's performance.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, Pandya expressed his love for Natasha Stankovic with a cute post.

On Saturday, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will face Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team in Sri Lanka. The India vs Pakistan match is always a closely watched affair. This time the match holds extra significance as it gives the teams chances to test their combination against each other ahead of the World Cup 2023. The India vs Pakistan, in that way, is going to be a blockbuster.

Ahead of the match Pakistan captain Babar Azam talked about the time when Virat Kohli praised him.

"Feels really good, when somebody passes comments like this. The way Virat Kohli has given comments, for me it is a proud moment. I felt really good. When you get praised like this, you get confidence. He said that in 2019 (World Cup) I went up to him. He was at his peak, he is at his peak now too. I thought I should take some lessons from him. I learnt a lot from him then. He explained a lot of things. It helped me a lot. These things help," Babar Azam said in a video posted by Star Sports.