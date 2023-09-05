Rain continued to affect the Asia Cup on Monday as it interrupted the match between India and Nepal on numerous occasions. There was prediction of rain right from the start, and it did rain. After Nepal were sent to bat first, there were several rain interruptions. On a couple of occasions, there was comic situations. Just when it looked like the game was about to be stopped, the groundsmen stopped midway as the match officials deemed the match to continue as rain subsided. The situation amused Hardik Pandya, who could be seen having a hearty laugh.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Nepal in the Group A Asia Cup clash on Monday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This clash will decide the fate of Group A as both teams can qualify for the Super 4 with a victory. Nepal got hammered by Pakistan in the opening game of the Asia Cup, while India's clash with their arch-rival was washed out due to rain.

Indian skipper Rohit said at the time of the toss, "We are gonna bowl first. No particular reason. We batted in the last game. We want to see what the bowlers have in offer for us. I don't know about the weather. We just want to have the bowlers to have a game under the belt. The way we batted under pressure, Hardik and Ishan batted brilliantly. Ishan showed a lot of maturity and took the game on as well. Good signs for us. It's another important game for us. One change. Bumrah is not available, we've got Shami in place for him."

Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said at the time of the toss, "We were looking to bowl as well due to the overhead conditions. Today is the biggest day for Nepal cricket. Great opportunity for us. One change, in place of Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki comes in."

With ANI inputs