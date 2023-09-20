Team India bagged their eighth Asia Cup title with a remarkable victory over Sri Lanka in the final match on Sunday. Asked to bowl first, the Rohit Sharma-led side bundled out Sri Lanka for just 50 runs, with pacer Mohammed Siraj stealing the show with his impressive six-wicket haul. Later, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan chased down the target in just 6.1 overs and took Team India across the line with ten wickets in hand. After the final match, skipper Rohit attended a press conference, where his one comment left all the media persons in splits.

During the interaction, Rohit was answering a question but he got interrupted by the sound of firecrackers, which were being burst by the fans to celebrate India's victory. The right-handed batter waited for a minute and said that the fans should wait for India to win the ODI World Cup 2023.

"It gives us a lot of confidence to come here and win a tournament like this. Through the tournament we saw a lot of.." said Rohit when the noise of the bursting crackers interrupted him.

"Arey World Cup jeetne ke baad phodo ye sab..(burst crackers once we win the world cup)", said Rohit with a smile as the media persons burst out in laughter.

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first but Siraj soon made them regret this decision as they were reduced to 13/6 after he took four wickets in the 6th over.

Kusal Mendis (17) and Dushan Hemantha (13*) swung their bats for a while, offering tiny moments of respite. Siraj ended with 6/21 in his seven overs while Pandya took 3/3 in 2.2 overs. Bumrah also got 1/23 in five overs as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs.

Ishan Kishan (23*) and Shubman Gill (27*) chased down the target in 6.1 overs without any loss of wicket.

India captured its eighth Asia Cup title and Siraj took home the 'Player of the Match' award. Kuldeep Yadav (nine wickets) was given the 'Player of the Series' award for his bamboozling spin bowling in the tournament. Shubman Gill with 302 runs in six games and one century and two fifties, scored the most runs in the tournament.

