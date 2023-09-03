Team India is squaring off against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Both the teams face each other only during the Asia Cup and World Cup due to the political tension between the two nations. Amid this high-voltage clash, the fans got to witness the quirky and funny side of India head coach Rahul Dravid, who acted in a dry fruit commercial, imitating famous Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the dry fruit company posted the advertisement commercial, where Dravid was seen imitating Amitabh's famous character of Vijay Verma from 1975 blockbuster film, 'Deewar'.

"Aaj khush toh bhot hoge tum? Mujhe is andaaz mein dekh ke?" (You must be very happy today after seeing me like this?) the caption of the video read.

Aaj khush toh bhot hoge tum? Mujhe is andaaz mein dekh ke?! pic.twitter.com/6A55eUNeAU — Farmley (@FarmleyIn) September 1, 2023

However, this is not the first time when Dravid acted in a funny commercial. Earlier in 2021, he showed his rowdy avatar in a credit card advertisement.

Coming to Team India, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Saturday.

The play got halted for a while due to rain in Kandy. However, when the play resumed, Shaheen Afridi cleaned up Rohit and Virat Kohli to give major breakthroughs to Pakistan.