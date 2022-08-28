Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Live Updates: India Take On Pakistan In Clash Of Arch-rivals, Naseem Shah Makes T20I Debut
Asia Cup 2022, Ind vs Pak Score Updates: Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets when the two sides met last year in the 2021 T20 World Cup
Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is all set to make his T20I debut today, informed the Pakistan Cricket Board hours ahead of their match against India today. After a gap of almost one year, India play a cricket match against Pakistan. The last time the two teams played against each other was a T20 World Cup encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium that saw the Babar Azam-led side come out on top on match day, registering a 10-wicket win over their arch-rivals. That was the first time Pakistan beat India in a World Cup encounter. And now, India finally have their chance to avenge the loss. Led by Rohit, Team India meets Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday in the Asia Cup. The highly-awaited encounter will also be the campaign opener for both the teams. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Probable XIs -
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Here are the Live Score Updates of Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan straight from Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
- 18:18 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Back to presentWhat will actually happen later in this tournament is a far-sighted prediction, but both the teams will look to make a winning start today.
- 18:16 (IST)Ind vs Pak: More India vs Pakistan matches expectedIt is worth highlighting that India and Pakistan can also play against each other in the Super-4 stage if both the teams end at the top two spots in Group A. And if they manage to finish as the top two teams in Super 4s, it will be a India vs Pakistan final.
- 18:13 (IST)Ind vs Pak: What was the result in Asia Cup last time?India had won both their matches played against Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup. While the first win came at the starting stage, the second one came in Super 4s. India eventually won the tournament by beating Bangladesh in final.
Ind vs Pak: Rohit speaks on match against Pakistan"We need to think about it's another opposition that we want to beat," said Rohit Sharma ahead of match against Pakistan.
Ind vs Pak: T20I debut for Naseem ShahNaseem Shah will play his maiden T20I match today, informed PCB on Twitter.
- 17:57 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Pakistan last beat India in Asia Cup in 2014It is around 8 years back that Pakistan had defeated India in Asia Cup. Since then, both the sides have played three matches against each other with India winning all of them.
- 17:52 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Rohit looks to add another feather in capIt is worth noting that Rohit Sharma had led the Indian team to the 2018 Asia Cup title in the absence of then regular skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit is set to lead India once again in the continental event.
- 17:48 (IST)Ind vs Pak: India outplayed Pakistan in 2018 Asia CupIndia had won both their matches played against Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup. While the first win came at the starting stage, the second one came in Super 4s.
- 17:44 (IST)Ind vs Pak: 100th T20I for Virat Kohli coming!Virat Kohli has played a total of 99 T20Is to date. If he plays against Pakistan today, which seems to be an obvious case, he will make his 100th T20I appearance. Watch what his teammates have to say about his milestone:
- 17:37 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Head-to-head in T20IsIndia and Pakistan have met each other a total of nine times in T20 internationals. India dominate the head-to-head battle with a 7-2 record.
- 17:33 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Head-to-head in Asia CupIndia and Pakistan have played 14 matches against each other in Asia Cup so far. India have won 8 of them, Pakistan won 5 while one ended in a no-result.
- 17:09 (IST)Ind vs Pak: Major missingsWhile India's Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to injury, Pakistan have also dealt with two blows ahead of the tournament. Their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got ruled out of the continental event due to the injury and Mohammad Wasim Junior also met the same fate.
- 17:01 (IST)Ind vs Pak: The India vs Pakistan rivalry is backIndia and Pakistan play against each other after a gap of almost one year. 307 days to be precise.
