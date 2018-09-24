 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asia Cup 2018 15 Sep 18 to 28 Sep 18

Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma Reveals Details of Mid-Pitch Chat With Shikhar Dhawan To Coach Ravi Shastri

Updated: 24 September 2018 18:07 IST

The Indian openers have been in terrific form and have given India a solid foundation throughout the tournament.

Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma Reveals Details of Mid-Pitch Chat With Shikhar Dhawan To Coach Ravi Shastri
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan forged a 210-run partnership against Pakistan. © AFP

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan displayed impeccable batting skills as they helped their team breeze past arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash by nine wickets on Sunday. The Indian openers have been in terrific form and have given India a solid foundation throughout the tournament. Impressed by the openers stellar show in the tournament, India head coach Ravi Shastri, in a video posted by BCCI Twitter handle, spoke to them about the massive 210-run partnership against Pakistan, their on-field rapport and how do they manage to score runs so freely.

The Indian openers seem relaxed while sending Pakistan bowlers on a leather hunt in the middle. Captain Rohit revealed how he along with Dhawan managed to do that.

"The first five overs, he (Dhawan) is all cricket talks. But after that, we just are like our old selves. We talk about different stuff. But we always talk about where we need to take singles, rotate strikes and score runs.

When Shastri asked the Indian openers about how did they torment the Pakistan bowling attack, Dhawan said: "When we first went to bat, we knew they had quick pace attack. We knew we had to stay in the middle for 10-15 overs to get rid of the new ball. Once we were set, we were enjoying each others company. When Rohit was being aggressive, I was taking the backseat and when I was aggressive, Rohit was taking the back seat."

"Good thing is that we have played so many games together so we don't say much, we work on autopilot mode which is a great thing," Dhawan said with a smile.

Rohit and Dhawan frustrated the Pakistan bowling department by keeping them at bay and not taking unnecessary risks. Talking about how they kept the scoreboard ticking, the Indian captain said: "We do understand that the new ball is very important and completely understand the threat Pakistan pacers possess with the new ball. We spoke about how we need to rotate the strike in the middle, keep ticking the scoreboard. That actually changes the bowlers' mindset as to where to bowl and what to do." 

"Once we get past the 10-over mark it is important that we don't throw the game away because it is always tough for the new batsman to come and start scoring," the right-handed batsman remarked.

With their berth secured in the Asia Cup 2018 final, India will be facing Afghanistan in their last Super Four clash on September 25.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Sharma Asia Cup 2018 Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The Indian openers have been in terrific form in Asia Cup 2018
  • Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan forged a 210-run partnership vs Pakistan
  • We work on autopilot mode, said Dhawan on batting with Rohit
Related Articles
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Praises India After Thumping Win Over Pakistan In Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli Praises India After Thumping Win Over Pakistan In Asia Cup
Pakistan Fans Blast Captain Sarfraz Ahmed After Massive Loss To India
Pakistan Fans Blast Captain Sarfraz Ahmed After Massive Loss To India
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan, Super Four: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online
Asia Cup 2018, Preview: India Look To Maintain Unbeaten Streak As Afghanistan Play For Pride
Asia Cup 2018, Preview: India Look To Maintain Unbeaten Streak As Afghanistan Play For Pride
Pakistan Going Through Confidence Crisis, Says Coach Mickey Arthur
Pakistan Going Through Confidence Crisis, Says Coach Mickey Arthur
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.