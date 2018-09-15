Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Two-time Asia Cup champions, Pakistan will begin their 2018 campaign against minnows Hong Kong . The second match of Asia Cup 2018 will be a perfect platform for Pakistan to put down a marker and make a strong statement. Pakistan last won the Asia Cup in 2012 when the tournament was held in Bangladesh but this time around they will be hopeful of winning the title with the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pakistan have been hosting most of their international matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team. Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be making their second appearance in the continental event after being part of the 2004 edition. They will be hoping to prove to others that they are not there just to make up the numbers. Hong Kong are in Group A along with Pakistan and India and made this year's Asia Cup by beating UAE in the final of the qualifying tournament.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong match will be played on September 16, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Hong Kong match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)