Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming Online

India will be aiming to reassert their continental supremacy while an injury-hit Bangladesh will hope to shrug off stage fright when the two sides square off in the grand finale of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday. A passionate Bangladesh turned out to be the party-poopers on Wednesday as they wrecked the prospects of an India-Pakistan summit clash with a gutsy performance despite losing key players to injury. On paper, India will remain overwhelming favourites to win the tournament for a record seventh time while Bangladesh will be hoping to be third-time lucky in a summit clash.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match will be played on September 28, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match?

The Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh, Final match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)