The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

"Bat Is Mightier Than Sandpaper": Steve Smith Departs To Standing Ovation From English Fans. Watch

Updated: 15 September 2019 20:39 IST

Steve Smith's peerless performance in the Ashes 2019 changed the England fans' boos into standing ovation.

Steve Smith ended his Ashes 2019 on a high. © AFP

Steve Smith's peerless performance in the Ashes 2019 changed the England fans' boos into a standing ovation. Steve Smith was booed and jeered mercilessly by the English fans during the World Cup 2019 for being a part of the infamous ball-tampering scandal. The English fans continued to target Steve Smith and his Australia teammate David Warner during the ongoing Ashes. However, Steve Smith, shut his critics after scoring 774 runs at an average of 110.57, including three tons and three fifties in the Ashes 2019. His critics included the English fans, who rose to a standing ovation, after Smith fell for 23 runs in the second innings of the final Ashes Test.

Prominent English journalist Piers Morgan also took note of the fact and tweeted, "The bat, it transpires, is mightier than the sandpaper".

Smith's 23-run knock at the Oval is the first time he was dismissed before reaching a half-century in the Ashes 2019.

Though Australia have already retained the Ashes, Smith's dismissal, left the visiting side in a spot of bother. Australia were at 85/4, chasing a target of 399 runs, when Smith was sent back by Stuart Broad.

Apart from his contribution with the bat, Smith has also contributed in the field. During the third day of the final Ashes Test, Smith leapt to his right to pull of a sensational one-handed catch to send Chris Woakes packing.

After the Ashes 2019, Australia are next slated to host Sri Lanka for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting from October 27.

Highlights
  • Australia have already retained the Ashes
  • Steve Smith shut his critics after scoring 774 runs
  • Smith fell for 23 runs in the second innings of the final Ashes Test
