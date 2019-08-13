Lord's To Turn Red On Day 2 Of 2nd Ashes Test

England and Australia players will come together, on the second day of the second Ashes Test, to support the Ruth Strauss Foundation to spread awareness about lung cancer. The players will do their bit by sporting red caps in place of their traditional caps, while red stumps will be used for the day's play. According to an IANS report, the spectators have also been urged to wear red to show their support for the cause and the players are expected to wear jerseys with their numbers written in red.

The Ruth Strauss Foundation was set up by former England skipper Andrew Strauss in the memory of his wife, who passed away in 2018 due to a rare form of lung cancer.

The Ruth Strauss Foundation provides grants for research in rare forms of lung cancer besides emotionally supporting the patients and their family members.

Meanwhile, Australia, who lead the five-match Ashes series 1-0, announced their 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test.

Fast bowler James Pattinson, who picked up two wickets in the Ashes opener, has been left out while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are in contention for a place in the starting line-up.

For England, Jofra Archer is in line to make his eagerly-awaited Test debut as he was included in 12-man squad.

Fast bowler Archer could replace James Anderson after England's all-time leading wicket-taker was ruled out with a calf injury that restricted him to sending down just four overs in a 251-run first-Test defeat by Ashes holders Australia at Edgbaston.

Archer missed that match because of a side problem but has since proved his fitness in a second-team fixture for county side Sussex against Gloucestershire, taking 6/27 and hitting a quick-fire century. England also have another seam-bowling option in Surrey left-armer Sam Curran.

The second Ashes Test will begin on Wednesday at Lord's in London.

(With inputs from IANS and AFP)