 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
The Ashes 2019 01 Aug 19 to 16 Sep 19

Jofra Archer Added Different Dynamic To England's Bowling, Says Joe Root

Updated: 19 August 2019 14:52 IST

Jofra Archer has been quite a find for England as he has been a handful for the Australian batsmen.

Jofra Archer Added Different Dynamic To England
Jofra Archer claimed five wickets in his Test debut. © AFP

England captain Joe Root is very satisfied with his team's performance in the recently concluded second Ashes Test at Lord's. Joe Root heaped praise on England's star pacer Jofra Archer, who made his Test debut in the second Ashes Test, saying that he had lived up to the expectations, shaking up things in his first Test. Root said that Archer added different dynamic to England bowling. The second Ashes Test ended in a draw with Archer claiming five wickets in the match.

"It's pleasing to see someone come in on Test debut, shake up things and live up to the hype - even some of the hype he put on himself," the ICC's official website quoted Root as saying after the match ended.

"He's come in and made a massive impact. He's added a different dynamic to our bowling group and given Australia something different to think about," Root added.

Praising Archer's "unique action and natural pace", Root said that Archer was a winner on the field and could turn the game in team's favour.

"He makes things happen when not many others in world cricket can, with such a unique action and natural pace, which is always in the game on any surface," Root said. "It's always nice when you're stood at slip and not batting against him.

"He's very different to other options that we've had previously in this team, and on a different surface, which might nibble and swing a little bit more to add that into a quartet, it's a really big bonus for the team," the skipper explained.

"You always feel like you've got something different to turn to," he added.

Archer, who bowled the Super Over against New Zealand in World Cup 2019, had played a major role in England's victory in the tournament. Jofra Archer made his debut in red-ball cricket after England ace pacer James Anderson was ruled out of the second Ashes Test owing to injury. He announced his arrival in Tests with some fiery spells and scalping crucial wickets.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Joseph Edward Root Joe Root The Ashes 2019 England vs Australia, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Joe Root is very satisfied with his team's performance
  • Archer had played a major role in England's victory in the tournament
  • Anderson was ruled out of the second Ashes Test owing to injury
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For Comments On Jofra Archer
Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For Comments On Jofra Archer
Mandatory Neck Guards "Not Far Away" After Steve Smith Felled By Jofra Archer
Mandatory Neck Guards "Not Far Away" After Steve Smith Felled By Jofra Archer
Ashes: Australia Hold Out For Second Test Draw Against England
Ashes: Australia Hold Out For Second Test Draw Against England
Ashes 2019: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Jofra Archer For Walking Away "While Steve Smith Was In Pain"
Ashes 2019: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Jofra Archer For Walking Away "While Steve Smith Was In Pain"
"Heart Skipped A Beat": Jofra Archer Reflects On Steve Smith Encounter
"Heart Skipped A Beat": Jofra Archer Reflects On Steve Smith Encounter
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.