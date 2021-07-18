Archer Deepak Sanvaniya Called To SAI Centre For Trial After Videos Surfaces Of His Struggle
Archer Deepak Sanvaniya has won three silver medals and one bronze medal at the SGFI Championship.
Highlights
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday said that archer Deepak Sanvaniya has been called to an SAI centre on next Monday for a trial. Earlier this week, videos surfaced online which showed Sanvaniya struggling to make ends meet. Taking note of this, SAI has also said that it will provide all necessary support for the archer. "Archer Deepak Sanvaniya has been called to the SAI centre in #Ranchi for a trial on Monday. SAI will provide all necessary support including lodging, boarding, high-quality training, and equipment, as per his requirement," SAI Media tweeted.
Sanvaniya has won three silver and one bronze medal at SGFI Archery Championship. He had also won a silver medal at Jharkhand Archery Competition.