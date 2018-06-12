Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says FIFA World Cup Without Him Is Not Worth Watching

After retiring from Swedish national team in 2016, star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted that he will miss the forthcoming FIFA World Cup slated to get underway in Russia from June 14. However, the 36-year-old, who earned 116 caps to his name from 2001 to 2006, also said the World Cup will not be worth watching for the fans as he will not figure for his national side. "It was clear that I was not going to be in the national team playing, but like I said four years ago, and I say it again now: the FIFA World Cup without me is not worth watching! I really mean that," the LA Galaxy player told FIFA.com.

Ibrahimovic, who had scored 62 goals for his national team, also said Sweden had beaten some big teams to enter the tournament and expectations are high from them. "They beat some big nations to reach the World Cup, so let's see. Everything is exciting and new. You never know what will happen. It's all about the moment. Whoever is best in the moment is the one that will do well."

Talking about his first World Cup memories, the former Manchester United striker said: "I remember well when it was in the USA in 1994 when Sweden came third, because it was a big thing at the time in Sweden of course."

Ibrahimovic had clinched the Swedish forward of the year on 11 occasions and Swedish personality of the year once in 2002.