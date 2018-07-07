World Cup 2018, Sweden vs England Highlights: Harry Maguire, Dele Alli On Target As England Beat Sweden 2-0 To Qualify For Semis

Dele Alli and Harry Maguire headers were enough for England to book a semi-final berth after a 2-0 win over Sweden in their quarter-final clash on Saturday. Maguire's header had given England a slender 1-0 lead at halftime. Alli's second half header ensured England comfortably got past Sweden. A double save by English keeper Jordan Pickford kept England in the game. Both Marcus Berg's shots were blocked by Pickford as Sweden's best chances fell the striker's way. Earlier in the first half, Maguire had given England the lead in the 30th minute after a towering header off Ashley Young's corner kick. Raheem Sterling had the best chance to double England's lead but the Swedish keeper kept his team in the game going in the halftime. Before that, the early minutes saw a cagey start between them as neither teams tried to attack. After the initial slow start, both teams began to open up and made a few chances. England's Dele Alli won a good ball in the middle early on but his final pass meant for Harry Kane wasn't up to the mark. Kane again gave a looping pass to Sterling but that was dealt well by the Swedish defence. Sweden began to grow into the game but England kept their nerves. The first thirty minutes saw only one shot on target for England. England got the first corner of the match on the half-hour mark but it hardly troubled the Swedish keeper. (Highlights: Sweden vs England)

Highlights Between Sweden vs England, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Quarter-Final straight from the Samara Arena

21:22 IST: FULL TIME! England beat Sweden 2-0. England will play the winners of Russia/Croatia match in the semi-finals.

21:18 IST: SUBSTITUTION! England's Marcus Rashford replaces Raheem Sterling in the 90+1 minutes.

21:17 IST: Ninety minutes up and we are into additional minutes now. 5 added minutes.

21:13 IST: Yellow card for Harry Maguire in the 86th minute. The first yellow card in this match. A disciplined display by both sides.

21:11 IST: SUBSTITUTION! England's Eric Dier comes in place of Jordan Henderson with 6 minutes remaining for the stipulated ninety.

21:08 IST: Sweden players look jaded but there is still time for them provided they make it count in the final 8 minutes. England still lead Sweden 2-0 after 83 minutes

21:03 IST: SUBSTITUTION! England's Fabian Delph comes in for Dele Alli in the 76th minute.

21:00 IST: Sweden are trying their best out there but Pickford has denied them any hope so far. England are 15 minutes away from a semi-final berth.

20:57 IST: SAVE! Pickford to the rescue again for England. Marcus Berg denied again. They survive another scare. | Sweden 0-2 England after 72 minutes

20:55 IST: England are controlling the proceedings here. They have 58 per cent possession here. Sweden have 20 minutes to conjure up some magic.

20:45 IST: GOAL! Dele Alli heads it in the 59th minute to give England a 2-goal cushion. His first World Cup finals goal. It seems England are heading to the semi-finals. A beautiful chip by Jesse Lingard leading to the goal.

That goal was the FIFTH header to find the back of the net for @England at this #WorldCup so far - more than any other team! #SWEENG 0-2 pic.twitter.com/8J3GKJ75M0 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018

20:41 IST: Sweden are trying their best to get that equaliser but are yet to breach the Swedish defence. | Sweden 0-1 England after 56 minutes

20:33 IST: CHANCE! Superb save by Pickford to deny Marcus Berg. A good positive start for the Swedish team. | Sweden 0-1 England after 48 minutes

Key stats:



#ENG have scored their eighth set piece goal this #WorldCup, at least two more than any other team



Harry Maguire is the first player to score in a World Cup quarter-final match for @England since @themichaelowen in 2002#SWEENG pic.twitter.com/rRsmHFARum — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018

20:32 IST: Second half begins.

20:17 IST: HALFTIME! Sweden 0-1 England

20:15 IST: CHANCE! England should have been 2-0 up. Sterling took it down brilliantly but Olsen does well there. The opportunity goes begging for England now.

20:12 IST: We are approaching the halftime now.

20:10 IST: England will be happy to see the first half come to a close. They are dominating after that thumping goal by Maguire. Sweden were defending well until that goal happened. | Sweden 0-1 England after 40 minutes

20:05 IST: England are on the charge after taking the lead.

20:04 IST: The goal came into England's second shot on target.

20:01 IST: GOAL! Harry Maguire scores with a perfect header. Ashley Young's corner whipped in and Maguire answered England's call for a goal. A fantastic goal by the English defender in the 30th minute.

Harry Maguire ... From Sheffield ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 7, 2018

20:00 IST: Sweden have kept their composure well to thwart all England's attack. England have been bossing the midfield at the moment. | Sweden 0-0 England after 30 minutes

19:55 IST: TRIVIA! None of the Swedish squad play in Sweden.

19:50 IST: CHANCE! 18th minute. Harry Kane hits it but it is a yard wide. Good play by Sterling to effect the move in the middle of the park. The first chance created by the English side. | Sweden 0-0 England after 19 minutes

19:43 IST: Viktor Claesson tries his luck with a long-range shot but it goes over the bar and England's keeper Pickford sees it go over him in the 12th minute. The play has opened up after a slow start.

19:42 IST: Harry Kane gives a looped pass to Sterling but the Swedish defence dealt with it safely in the 10th minute. Trippier launches a cross into the Swedish penalty box but it is straight to their goalkeeper Robin Olsen. England have more than 70 per cent of possession | Sweden 0-0 England after 12 minutes

19:40 IST: CHANCE! England get the first chance as Dele Alli wins the ball with Kane lurking in the six-yard box but the pass is a poor one. | Sweden 0-0 England after 8 minutes

19:35 IST: Both teams are trying to keep possession. Not trying to hard to effect any attacking threat for either teams.

19:33 IST: Sweden have started positively in the early minutes.

19:30 IST: KICK OFF!

Persisting with Sterling ... time to deliver !!! Let's get fired up — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) July 7, 2018

19:28 IST: The winner of this match will face the winner of Russia-Croatia in the semi-finals.

19:23 IST: The teams are out in the tunnel and they are headed towards the pitch as their respective national anthems are being played.

19:10 IST: Just a reminder, France beat Uruguay 2-0 while Belgium edged out Brazil 2-1 in their respective quarter-final clashes on Friday. France will play in the first semi-final on July 10 while the winner of England/Sweden will take on the winner of the Croatia/Russia match on July 11.

18:36 IST: TRIVIA! England had the joint-best defensive record in European qualifying, along with Spain, having conceded just three goals in ten Group F games. However, they're the only side left in the competition yet to keep a clean sheet.

18:30 IST: England remain unchanged from the last-16 clash against Colombia. Sweden bring in Larsson, Krafth for Svensson and Lustig.

18:07 IST: The teams have been announced.

The teams have arrived at Samara Arena!



Who's excited for this one, then?



TV listings https://t.co/xliHcxWvEO #SWEENG // #WorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018

17:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live match updates of the third quarter-final of the 2018 World Cup between Sweden and England.

England coach Gareth Southgate named an unchanged side for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden following their penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the last round. Captain Harry Kane is the tournament's leading scorer with six goals, although Sweden have kept clean sheets in three of their four matches in Russia. Sebastian Larsson is back from suspension to take his place in the Sweden midfield. Emil Krafth makes his first start of the competition with right-back Mikael Lustig suspended. England have won just once in eight competitive meetings with Sweden, triumphing 3-2 in the group stage at Euro 2012. They are looking to reach the last four of the World Cup for the first time since 1990, while Sweden are hoping to advance to a first semi-final appearance in 24 years.