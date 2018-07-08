World Cup 2018, Russia vs Croatia Live Score: Ivan Perisic Hits Inside Of Post For Croatia vs Russia

Host nation Russia and Croatia were locked at 1-1 at half-time in their World Cup quarter-final in Sochi on Friday as they compete for the right to play England in the semis. Denis Cheryshev struck a stunning opener from distance to give Russia the lead in the 31st minute but Croatia equalised through Andrej Kramaric just eight minutes later. (LIVE SCORE: Russia vs Croatia)

Live Updates Between Russia vs Croatia, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Quarter Final straight from the Fisht Stadium Sochi

01:00 IST: Russia have pushed Croatia on the back-foot, Fernandes gets a brilliant cross from the right flank which is headed just over the crossbar. Russia 1-1 Croatia

00:56 IST: Denis Cheryshev who gave Russia the lead, has been replaced by Fedor Smolov in the 67th minute.

00:52 IST: Substitution for Croatia, Perisic who came close on scoring seconds before has been called-off to be replaced by Brozovic.

00:51 IST: Set-piece for Russia, Dzyuba's header on target is easily collected by Subasic. Still level after 61 minutes. Russia 1-1 Croatia.

00:49 IST: Blocked by the POST! Perisic does well to get away from the defenders to take a close range shot, denied by the post.

00:44 IST: Russia break on the counter, Cheryshev tries to play a ball ahead. Cleared away by the Croatian defence, who retain possession but Kramaric plays a heavy ball on the right flank, which goes away for a Russian goal-kick.

00:41 IST: Kramaric with an over-head acrobatic kick, straight into the safe arms of Ikor Akinfeev.

00:38 IST: Croatia keep ball control, switch play on the right flank. Kramaric plays a dummy or two inside the box, before his shot is blocked. 49 minutes, we are still all-square.

00:34 IST: Hosts Russia play the ball inside their own-half, to put the second-half underway. It's Russia 1-1 Croatia.

00:19 IST: At HT Russia 1-1 Croatia.

00:16 IST: 2 minutes added for half-time. End-to-end play on display, Croatia look to attack in the final minutes but referee blows the whistle and players approach tunnel for a breather!

00:13 IST: Slight Nudge from Dzyuba on Loveren, inside the Croatian box. Goal-kick for the Croatians approaching half-time.

00:10 IST: GOAL! Andrej Kramaric puts Croatia level through a close range shot in the 39th minute, which was initially created through a brilliant flick by Perisic and an assist from Mandzukic from the left flank. As it stands, Russia 1-1 Croatia.

00:09 IST: Ivan Strinic booked for pulling Samedov's shirt. Meanwhile, Russia attack through the left flank as Cheryshev gets a side netting.

00:05 IST: Corner for Croatia, swung in by Modric, held on Rakitic. Croatia gets a cross from the right flank, cleared away by by the Russians as Dejan Lovren collects a yellow card in the process

00:02 IST: GOAL! Denis Cheryshev scores through a blinder, after he exchanges a one-touch pass with Dzyuba to end it in the near corner in the 31st minute. Russia 1-0 Croatia.

00:00 IST: Free-kick for Russia, Dzyuba delivers a curling ball, straight into the safe arms of Danijel Subasic, who spilled the ball in first attempt, then holds on to it.

23:58 IST: Ivan Perisic gets a header from a well deliver cross, just wide off the far corner. 28 minutes played.

23:55 IST: Russia, meanwhile try to play long balls inside the Croatian half to find penetration but fail to get past the opponents. After 25 minutes Croatia have enjoyed 67% of possession.

23:49 IST: Croatia dominating possession on the ball, making Russia play the chasing game. The visitors look well organised here.

23:46 IST: Free-kick for Croatia, Rakitic takes it, but too high. 16 minutes on the clock.

23:43 IST: Russia break on the counter through the left blank, but the final ball inside the box is too easy for the Croatians to clear away.

23:40 IST: Corner for Croatia, Modric delivers a swinging ball in cleared away by Dzyuba, who tries to break on the counter but blocked by the Croatian defence.

23:37 IST: REBIC! Heads it over the cross-bar, as Croatia register a near miss in the 6th minute off the corner.

23:35 IST: Corner for Russia, cleared away by Kramaric as Croatia retain possession on the ball, The corner was formed through Dzyuba's shot on the goal, which was blocked.

23:34 IST: Croatia trying to contain possession, taking their time about passing the ball. 3 minutes played.

23:30 IST: Kick-off! The match gets underway.

23:25 IST: National anthems take the centre-stage, as both teams gear up for the crucial kick-off. Less than 5 minutes to go.

22:10 IST: Here is the complete line-up of hosts Russia and Croatia, who lock horns for one final place in the semi-final. France, Belgium and England have already booked themselves a semi-final berth.

Here are the teams for #RUSCRO! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/oHd6snhN7n — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2018

21:46 IST: Russia football team depart for the all-important encounter at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi against Croatia.

21:43 IST: Meanwhile, this is how the Croatian dressing room looks like. Plenty at stake for both the nations. It's now-or-never!

21:40 IST: Glimpses from the dressing room of hosts Russia football team ahead of the crucial clash against Croatia.

21:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the quarter-finals match between hosts Russia and Croatia.

Any team boasting a player of Luka Modric's quality can afford to dream, especially when he is supported by Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic. The Real Madrid player is possibly the best midfielder at the tournament but the strength in depth for such a small country is remarkable. Sixteen of Dalic's squad play in Europe's big five leagues, with Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic the hero against Denmark when he saved three penalties. The powerful Ante Rebic has impressed as well, fresh from scoring twice for Eintracht Frankfurt in their German Cup final win over Bayern Munich. Bringing the 24-year-old winger back into the international fold has been one of the changes made by Dalic, who replaced Ante Cacic as coach late last year.