 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
2018 FIFA World Cup 14 Jun 18 to 15 Jul 18

World Cup 2018: Gareth Southgate Says England Felt Welcome In Russia Despite Tensions

Updated: 15 July 2018 16:26 IST

Britain decided not to send its politicians and members of the royal family to the World Cup in protest at the poisoning in England in March of a former Russian double agent.

World Cup 2018: Gareth Southgate Says England Felt Welcome In Russia Despite Tensions
Southgate said his team were made welcome in Russia during the World Cup despite tensions © Twitter

England manager Gareth Southgate said his team were made welcome in Russia during the World Cup despite diplomatic tensions between Moscow and London. Southgate asked reporters for a moment's attention at the end of a press conference that followed England's 2-0 loss to Belgium in Saturday's third-place match. "There's a lot talked about relationships between our two countries, but on a personal level and mixing with the people of Russia, we couldn't have been made more welcome," the England manager said. "We've had a wonderful experience and I think all our supporters have as well." Southgate added that Russian reporters were also fair on his team throughout the month-long event that concludes with Sunday's final in Moscow between Croatia and France. "We've been treated extremely fairly by everybody here," Southgate said. "And equally, the right questions have been asked."

Britain decided not to send its politicians and members of the royal family to the World Cup in protest at the poisoning in England in March of a former Russian double agent.

London believes Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were targeted by a Soviet-era nerve agent called Novichok.

Scientists say Novichok was developed for the specific purpose of conducting political assassinations abroad that could not be traced back to Moscow.

Britain accuses Russia of being responsable for the poisoning and wants Moscow to divulge allegedly undisclosed details about its chemical weapons programme.

Russia denies any link to the incident and accuses Britain of using the poisoning to try and discredit the World Cup.

A second poisoning by what Britain says was the same nerve agent claimed the life of a woman last Sunday.

Comments
Topics : England Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gareth Southgate said his team were made welcome in Russia
  • Southgate added that Russian reporters were also fair on his team
  • England lost to Belgium in the third-place play-off match
Related Articles
World Cup 2018: Gareth Southgate Says England Felt Welcome In Russia Despite Tensions
World Cup 2018: Gareth Southgate Says England Felt Welcome In Russia Despite Tensions
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Admits England Could Have Done Better Against Belgium
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Admits England Could Have Done Better Against Belgium
World Cup 2018: Eden Hazard And Belgium Too Good For England In Third-Place Play-Off
World Cup 2018: Eden Hazard And Belgium Too Good For England In Third-Place Play-Off
World Cup 2018, Belgium vs England Highlights: Thomas Meunier, Eden Hazard Score As Belgium Beat England To Finish 3rd
World Cup 2018, Belgium vs England Highlights: Thomas Meunier, Eden Hazard Score As Belgium Beat England To Finish 3rd
World Cup 2018: No Wholesale Changes Against Belgium, Says England Coach Gareth Southgate
World Cup 2018: No Wholesale Changes Against Belgium, Says England Coach Gareth Southgate
Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9
2 Russia 3 2 0 1 6
3 Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 3
4 Egypt 3 0 0 3 0
World Cup Table»

Venue Guide
Saint Pertersburg Nizhny Novgorod Saransk Moscow Kallningrad Yekaterinburg Kazan Samara Volgograd Rostov on Don Sochi

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.