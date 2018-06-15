World Cup 2018 Egypt vs Uruguay Live Score: Mohamed Salah Not In Egypt Starting Line-Up

Egypt received a massive boost ahead of their World Cup 2018 opener against Uruguay with star forward Mohamed Salah recovering from his shoulder injury. But before the start of their match against the South Americans, the Egyptian star's w as absent from the starting line-up. On the eve of the Uruguay match, Egypt coach Hector Cuper said Salah was fit, raising Egyptian hopes that he would start the Group A clash. The Egyptian striker, who had suffered a shoulder injury since the UEFA Champions League final, is crucial for the side that last featured in a FIFA World Cup back in 1990. On the other hand, Uruguay, boasting of the twin attacking threat of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, will be looking to get off to a winning start. ( LIVE SCORES: EGYPT vs URUGUAY )

Live Updates of FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Egypt vs Uruguay at Ekaterinburg

16:40 IST: Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani looked quite relaxed as the Uruguayans arrived at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

16:25 IST: Salah didn't look too happy as he made his way out of the team bus.

The @Pharaohs have arrived at the stadium!



Are you ready for a day of football? Find out where you can watch #EGYURU here https://t.co/OcvgcPOyfE#WorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018

16:20 IST: Salah's absence is a blow to Egypt's hopes of making a strong start to their World Cup assault in Russia, against a talented Uruguay side boasting former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez and PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

16:01 IST: Big news coming in! Mohamed Salah has not been included in Egypt's starting line-up. He starts on the bench.

We have our teams for the first match of the day!



What are your thoughts? #EGYURU #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/JO5lliB7CB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018

16:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of first match of Day 2 between Egypt and Uruguay.

In their previous appearances in 1934 and 1990, Egypt could not manage to go beyond the group stage but this time they will be hoping for a better show.;

Uruguay, the two-time World Cup winners, finished fourth in 2010 and reached the round of 16 in 2014. While they have had mixed qualifying campaigns, they always put up their best show on big occasions.