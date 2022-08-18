Team India will be squaring off against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday at the Harare Sports Club. After claiming the white-ball series against West Indies, the KL Rahul-led side will be looking forward to having the similar the result against Zimbabwe. Amid all the action and the ongoing practices, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson took some time off and shared his views regarding his favourite sportsperson and it turned out to be former India skipper MS Dhoni.

In a video posted on the Twitter handle of BCCI, Samson was seen answering a rapid fire, where he revealed MS Dhoni, as his favourite sports personality.

His favourite sporting personality?



Food that he loves but cannot eat now?



His one nickname that not many are aware of?



All this & much more in this fun rapid-fire with @IamSanjuSamson, straight from Harare. #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND

"There are many because there a lot of them, with whom we have played. One is MS Dhoni for sure," said Samson, who also revealed himself to be great fan of footballer Lionel Messi.

The wicketkeeper further said called spinner Yuzvendra Chahal a 'superstar', with the strongest Instagram game among all the players of Team India.

"Of course, our superstar Yuzi Chahal. I really love watching his videos. Me and my wife, when we are sitting alone in our room, we also love watching Shikhar (Dhawan) bhai's reels. They are really interesting and funny," said Samson.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shikhar Dhawan posted a video on his Instagram with fellow teammates Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, where all three of them were seen hilariously flaunting their dancing skills.

In the reel shared by Dhawan on Instagram, the three batters had donned a dapper look with a hoodie and sunglasses and were seen hilariously dancing on singer Farasat Anees' song, 'BIBA'.

Coming to the first ODI against Zimbabwe, Dhawan who was chosen to lead Team India in Harare and KL Rahul was not named in the squad. However, upon recovering from COVID-19, and then being deemed fit, Rahul was included in the squad and he was also named as captain with Dhawan acting as his deputy.

India squad for Zimbabwe series: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.