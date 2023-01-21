Olympic bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt said on Saturday that the seven-member panel created by the Indian Olympic Association to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against the President of the Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will consider all the aspects of the case to understand the situation. Dutt is a part of the panel along with boxer M.C. Mary Kom, archer Dola Banerjee, Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav, Alaknanda Ashok, and two advocates. Dutt said that the allegations are ‘grave' and if proven, the accused will be punished.

“It's very serious, gravest is sexual harassment allegations. There can be no compromise in sexual harassment allegations. If it happened, it should be probed and the accused should be punished,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Dutt also said that even if the allegations are false, the panel will be working to find out the motive behind them and a report will be submitted within eight to ten days.

“Also, if the allegations are false, it should be probed why were they levelled and what was the motive behind this?” he said. “We will send the report to both Sports Ministry and Home Ministry as well as to the Prime Minister”.

The wrestlers decided to end their protest on Friday after the getting assurances from the government that the Wrestling Federation of India chief will step down from his position. Union minister Anurag Thakur spoke to the protesting wrestlers and promised prompt and tough action in the case.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Wrestling Federation Treats Athletes As Slaves": Athlete Sunita Godara