From the wrestling mat to the political arena, the battle of words continues between some of India's most esteemed wrestlers. Vinesh Phogat's empty-handed return from the Paris Olympic Games 2024 due to her disqualification, has become a big talking point. The wrestler, who had announced his decision to quit the sport after her disqualification, decided to join the Indian National Congress ahead of the upcoming elections in Haryana. But, fellow wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who is also switched to politics, feels Vinesh should've apologised to the entire country for costing them a medal.

During a chat on AajTak, Yogeshwar heavily criticised Vinesh over her activities, be it in the Olympic Games or the protests she was a central part of over the last year or so.

"She has her own preferences but the country should know the truth. Whatever happened in the country over the last one year, be it her disqualification from the Olympic Games or the protest. When the new parliament was to be inaugurated, the country's image was painted in an incorrect manner," the London Games bronze medallist said.

Speaking of the Paris Games disqualification episode, Yogeshwar expressed his astonishment at the fact that Vinesh started to cry conspiracy, even dragging the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the saga.

"Since she was disqualified from the Olympic Games, she should've apologised in front of the entire nation, say that she made mistakes. But instead, she termed it a conspiracy, even blaming the Prime Minister of the country. Everyone knows that the disqualification is just, even if the weight exceeds by a single gram.

"She created wrong atmosphere in the country. Even during the protests, people were asked to gather in the wrong way.

"If speak just about the Olympics, despite costing India a medal, false perception was created that something wrong happened with her. If I was in Vinesh's place, I would've apologised to the country," he said.

