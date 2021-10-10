Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor for their fine performance at the wrestling World Championships on Sunday. Sarita Mor won bronze while Anshu Malik became the first Indian woman to compete in a World Championships final. Anshu lost the final to Helen Lousie Marouli in Oslo, Norway on Thursday in the gold medal bout. "Congratulations to @OLyAnshu for winning the Silver and @saritamor3 for winning the Bronze at the World Wrestling Championship 2021. Best wishes to these outstanding athletes for their future endeavours," PM wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to @OLyAnshu for winning the Silver and @saritamor3 for winning the Bronze at the World Wrestling Championship 2021. Best wishes to these outstanding athletes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/2HNzheJ6G7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2021

Anshu, 19, led the gold medal bout 1-0 at the break but her opponent, who won gold in Rio 2016, pulled the Indian down to take a 2-1 lead.

Marouli managed to hang on to the lead and twisted Anshu to get another point to extend her lead to 3-1.

The American then had Anshu's back on the mat and the referee awarded the match to Marouli via fall.

Before Anshu's silver, Indian women had won five bronze medals at the marquee tournament.

Promoted

Alka Tomar (2006) Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) had won a bronze each.

In the 59kg category, Sarita Mor defeated Johanna Lindborg of Sweden by 8-2 in the bronze medal match.