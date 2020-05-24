Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Wrestling

Japanese Female Wrestler Who Was Cast In Netflix Reality Show Dies At 22

Updated: 24 May 2020 10:44 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Hana Kimura was a current cast member of Netflix's internationally popular "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020".

Japanese Female Wrestler Who Was Cast In Netflix Reality Show Dies At 22
Hana Kimura reportedly faced online bullying over her behaviour on the reality show "Terrace House". © AFP

Hana Kimura, a female professional wrestler who was among the cast of the popular Japanese reality series "Terrace House," died Saturday at 22, her wrestling organisation said, after she reportedly faced online bullying. While the cause of her death was not immediately known, she had recently posted messages on social media seeming to tell her fans goodbye. Kimura was a current cast member of Netflix's internationally popular "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020," a show about six strangers "looking for love while living under the same roof," according to the US streaming giant.

Local media said her death follows online bullying over her remarks and behaviour on the show, which has been broadcast by both Netflix and Japan's Fuji Television.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away," World Wonder Ring Stardom, a women's wrestling league in Japan, said in a statement.

"Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends," it said in English without elaborating.

Kimura's last post on Instagram was a picture of herself and a cat with the message: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry."

Local media said she posted the image shortly before her death was confirmed by a hospital, while she also sent another online message that read "goodbye."

In South Korea, cyberbullying made headlines last year when two female K-pop stars committed suicide after facing online attacks.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wrestling
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hana Kimura died on Saturday aged 22
  • She was cast in the Netflix show "Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020"
  • She reportedly faced online bullying over her behaviour on the show
Related Articles
Former Pro Wrestling Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead On Beach
Former Pro Wrestling Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead On Beach
Indias Foreign Wrestling Coaches Andrew Cook, Temo Kazarashvili Await Salaries Amid Lockdown
India's Foreign Wrestling Coaches Andrew Cook, Temo Kazarashvili Await Salaries Amid Lockdown
"Not Going Anywhere": Eyes On Olympics, Sushil Kumar Shrugs Off Retirement Talk
"Not Going Anywhere": Eyes On Olympics, Sushil Kumar Shrugs Off Retirement Talk
Bajrang Punia Jumps To 2nd Spot, Assured Of Top-4 Seeding At Tokyo Olympics
Bajrang Punia Jumps To 2nd Spot, Assured Of Top-4 Seeding At Tokyo Olympics
Vinesh Phogat Says "Worst Fear Has Come True" After Tokyo Olympics Postponement
Vinesh Phogat Says "Worst Fear Has Come True" After Tokyo Olympics Postponement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.