Thanking all the people and sportspersons who supported their protest against the Wrestling Federation Of India, Vinesh Phogat said on Sunday that they don't have to prove that they are telling the truth and if everybody is saying the same thing then it cannot be a lie. Vinesh Phogat was present at a Sports Conclave in Kolkata and spoke to ANI. "If everybody is speaking the same thing then it can't be a lie. Nobody can prove it if anybody can prove it then do it in front of us. We don't have to prove that we are telling the truth. If you haven't done anything wrong then prove it. We are waiting for you." Phogat told ANI

She also said that when sportspersons come together and share their feelings and thoughts they get courage.

"Even I get it when I meet everyone. Everybody is giving us best wishes and they are with us which gives us power as an athlete this gives us the motivation that athletes are with us. We get strength in our fight of truth or lie that we will definitely win," she added.

Vinesh said that people are watching their fight against WFI with hope.

"People are watching us with hope. They are looking at us that is why we are raising our voices. Girls hoped that the big athletes would come forward to raise our concerns. We showed that courage we definitely regret waiting so long. But it took time to gather strength. Our fight is against a renowned personality who has a lot of money," she added.

Sponsored by Vuukle

The wrestling authorities in India were unhappy with ace wrestlers' behaviour and said that the report submission was delayed due to the grapplers' last-minute demand of adding a member of their choice to the 'Oversight Committee formed to investigate allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Phogat gave her verdict on this controversy as well.

"If the report arrived late then how are we responsible? Whenever the committee called us we went there. We were given a date and we went there. never denied that we won't go there."

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused by the wrestlers of sexual misconduct and intimidation. The government established a five-member oversight council to oversee WFI operations. Boxer Mary Kom is heading the oversight committee which was formed to probe into the allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Singh and other coaches.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar's Life-Size Statue To Be Unveiled At Wankhede During 2023 World Cup