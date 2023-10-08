India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and around leg, David Warner works it wide of short fine leg for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, Steven Smith clips it towards square leg for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off, David Warner steers it towards point where the fielder lets it through but Ishan Kishan provides good backup to save a run.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, David Warner bunts it on to the pitch as the ball goes nowhere.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up and around middle, David Warner looks to heave it across the line but mistimes it as it goes over mid-wicket and Shreyas Iyer chases it to mop it up. Two runs taken.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Steven Smith drops it in front of short covers and scampers across for a run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full again and around off, Steven Smith moves across but flicks it straight towards mid-wicket. He looks for a run but is sent back. There is a direct hit at his end but no harm done. The ball ricochets to cover-point and Smudge again looks for a run but nothing doing.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on middle, David Warner tucks it wide of mid on for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah (3-0-7-1) comes back on, replacing Hardik Pandya.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker, short again, on middle, David Warner works it towards backward square leg for another run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Steven Smith nudges it towards square leg for run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on off, turns in with bounce again, Steven Smith gets surprised by it but manages to keep it out.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on off again, Steven Smith backs away to cut it but misses due to the extra bounce.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Steven Smith blocks it out to the off side.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Ravichandran Ashwin begins with a flatter delivery, full and on off, David Warner drives it towards long off for a singe.
Time for some spin as the local boy Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Steven Smith finds the fence too now! Hardik Pandya once again bowls this a bit too full, on middle, Steven Smith stays there and drills it with a straight bat past the bowler for the third boundary of the over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on leg, David Warner flicks it through square leg for one.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! Hardik Pandya bangs this short and around leg, David Warner shuffles across and hooks it towards the fine leg fence for a one-bounce four. The umpire initially signals a maximum but changes his decision after a couple of replays.
6.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, David Warner turns it to the leg side.
Halt! Hardik Pandya will require medical attention to his right index finger and the physio sprints out to attend to him. With the previous boundary, David Warner brought up 1000 runs in World Cups. In the meantime, the two Aussie batters sip on some fluids. We are all good to go now.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED! A very tough chance though! Hardik Pandya serves this full, on middle, slower too, David Warner drives it hard and uppishly down the pitch where Hardik Pandya manages to get his outstretched right hand to it but the power is so much that the ball still races towards the long off fence for a boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik Pandya starts with a full delivery, on off, David Warner blocks it out towards short covers.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on off, Steven Smith drives it firmly but finds the short extra covers fielder. A maiden over from Siraj!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Steven Smith gets behind the line of it and defends it as the ball rolls towards mid off.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up again, on off, Steven Smith blocks it out towards short covers.
5.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, Steven Smith looks to play but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls towards point.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full again, on off, Steven Smith knocks it towards mid off.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, Steven Smith pushes it towards mid off where Hardik Pandya fumbles a bit but the batters take no chance for the run.
