India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Adam Zampa stabs it towards short covers.
44.6 overs (1 Run) A loopy slower delivery, drops down the leg side, Adam Zampa gets into an awkward position and fails to connect. It is called a wide.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Mitchell Starc slaps it towards wide of long on for another run.
44.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, angling gin, slower too, Mitchell Starc looks to push it away but goes through his shot early and misses.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Full again and around off, Adam Zampa throws his bat at it but gets an outside edge along the ground towards third man for a run.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Adam Zampa keeps it out to the off side.
44.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Mitchell Starc guides it towards third man for a single.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Some turn! This is pushed through quicker, short and on off, turns away sharply, Adam Zampa stays in his crease but gets beaten all ends up. Ravindra Jadeja finishes his spell with a maiden over!
43.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Rohit Sharma should have done better there! This is slower through the air, on off, turns away a bit, Adam Zampa has a poke at it and gets an outside edge as the ball loops up of KL Rahul's pads towards first slip where Rohit Sharma leaps up and tries to catch it with his outstretched right hand but spills it out. Zampa gets a life here!
43.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Adam Zampa defends it on the front foot.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Goes short again, on off, Adam Zampa pats it down towards short covers.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Adam Zampa knocks it wide of short covers.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, Adam Zampa steers it towards point.
42.6 overs (1 Run) In the blockhole, on middle, Adam Zampa digs it out through covers for a run.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Full again and on off, Adam Zampa taps it towards short covers.
42.4 overs (2 Runs) Fullish and around leg, Adam Zampa flicks it over mid-wicket for a brace.
42.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Adam Zampa looks to play at it but misses it completely.
Adam Zampa comes out to bat now.
42.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Jasprit Bumrah gets his second wicket now! He pitches this one up on middle, Pat Cummins backs away and tries to slog it away but fails to get under it and hits it with the bottom part of the bat as the ball goes in the air in front of long on where Shreyas Iyer runs forward and dives to take a fine catch. Australia eight down now!
Is that out? Pat Cummins has been caught at long on and it seems the umpires want to have a look. It is a fair catch and Cummins will keep walking.
42.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Mitchell Starc works it through square leg for a single.
41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Australia won't mind this! Ravindra Jadeja darts this one full and down the leg side, Pat Cummins misses his glances as the ball goes off his pads past KL Rahul to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This is flighted, full and around off, turns long way away, Pat Cummins backs away and tries to slog it but only connects with thin air.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Pat Cummins pats it down towards short mid-wicket.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on off, Pat Cummins pushes it to the right of shrot covers.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Pat Cummins reverse-sweeps it straight to short third man.
41.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This is floated, full and around off, turns away sharply, Pat Cummins presses forward tp defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Pat Cummins swipes it through square leg for one.
40.5 overs (2 Runs) Just over! This is pitched up and on middle, Pat Cummins drags it just over short mid-wicket as Shreyas Iyer from mid on chases it and mops it up. Two runs taken.
40.4 overs (0 Run) A slower one now, on a length and around off, Pat Cummins moves across to play but gets an outside edge as the ball goes on the bounce to the keeper.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Full again and on middle too, Pat Cummins is solid in his defence again.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, angling in, Pat Cummins keeps it out towards short covers.
40.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Mitchell Starc guides it towards third man for a single.
