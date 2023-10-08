India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
39.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR!
39.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls a googly, short and on off, Pat Cummins eases it off the back foot towards cover.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Edged but safe! Fired in, full and on off, Pat Cummins goes on the back foot to defend. Gets an outside edge that falls in front of Rohit Sharma at first slip.
39.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A rare loose delivery by Kuldeep Yadav and it gets the treatment! Bowls a drag down, slower and on middle, Pat Cummins goes back and gets into a good position. Hammers the pull over deep square for the first maximum of the game.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Offers flight, full and on off, Mitchell Starc knocks it down to long off for a single.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Slows it up, full and on middle, Mitchell Starc clips it off the front foot to mid-wicket.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Short and turning in, on middle and leg, Pat Cummins nudges it to mid-wicket for a dot.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short, on middle, Mitchell Starc tucks it off the back foot and gets it past mid-wicket for another single.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, on off, Pat Cummins paddles it to fine leg for a run.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Full and sliding on, middle and leg, Mitchell Starc clips it through mid-wicket and gets across for a single.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Floated again, full and on the pads, clipped straight to mid-wicket.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off, Mitchell Starc lunges forward but cannot get it past extra cover on the push.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up at the stumps, Mitchell Starc drive it uppishly but to the left of Kuldeep Yadav and collects a single.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Short this time, turning in, Pat Cummins rocks back and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on off, Pat Cummins punches it off the back foot to cover.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Turning in sharply, around off, Pat Cummins rocks back to defend. The ball spins in and raps him on the pads. The impact though was outside off.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Offers flight again, googly, on off, Pat Cummins reads it well and blocks it out.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Bowls it fraction full and turning in, outside off, Pat Cummins goes back to a full delivery and gets beaten on the outside edge.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls the carrom ball this time, short and at the stumps, Mitchell Starc works it to mid-wicket.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Another tossed up delivery, on off, Mitchell Starc gets on the front foot again and defends it down the wicket.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up again, on off and middle, Mitchell Starc keeps it out off the front foot.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full and on off, Mitchell Starc drives it back to the bowler.
Mitchell Starc walks out to bat now.
36.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ravichandran Ashwin gets into the act now and the crowd are up on their feet for the local boy! Australia are falling like ninepins. Ashwin bowls this one short and quicker through the air, wide outside off, Cameron Green hangs on the back foot and goes for the cut. The ball comes onto him slightly slower and he ends up hitting it flat and straight to backward point. Hardik Pandya there, pouches it with both hands comfortably. Ravichandran Ashwin has his first wicket and Australia are now 7 down.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on off, Cameron Green blocks it out off the front foot.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Switches to 'round the wicket and tosses it up nicely, Pat Cummins winds up to drive but ends up pushing it back to the bowler.
Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia is the next man in with his side in a spot of bother.
35.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Kuldeep Yadav strikes again and this time, he removes the 'Big Show'! Glenn Maxwell has a frustrated look on his face as he trudges off. Cleverly bowls this one quicker through the air, short and turning in, on the leg stump line, Glenn Maxwell goes back in his crease and tries to heave it away on the leg side. The ball is slightly too full to play the pull and he pays the price. Fails to connect as the ball spins in sharply after pitching and pegs back the leg stump. Kuldeep Yadav is delighted and so are the rest of his teammates. Australia in all sorts of trouble here.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Serves the googly this time, full.and on middle, Glenn Maxwell uses his feet to loft this one down the ground. Has to abort his shot at the last moment and gets an inside edge onto the front pad.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Much straighter this time, full and on middle, Cameron Green drives it off the front foot to the right of Kuldeep Yadav for a run.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up, full and just outside off, Cameron Green is happy to defend this one off the front foot.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Starts on a short length, turning into the batter, Glenn Maxwell rocks back and pulls it in front of square. Ravindra Jadeja sprints across to his right and keeps it to a single.
