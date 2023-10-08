India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Not in control but safe! Another carrom ball, fuller in length, at the stumps, Glenn Maxwell moves leg side and tries to flat bat it down the ground. Miscues it off the toe-end towards mid-wicket where Mohammed Siraj dives to his left but the ball eludes him. A single taken.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Gives the ball air again and drags his length back slightly, on off, Cameron Green steps out and goes for the heave. Mistimes his shot but gets it over mid-wicket for a single.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Pushes it through quicker, full and on middle, Cameron Green gets forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls the carrom ball, short and on off, Cameron Green picks it up and blocks it out off the back foot.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Offers flight, full and slower, on off, Glenn Maxwell waits and bunts it down to long on for a run.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Serves it full and around off, Cameron Green presses forward and pats it towards deep point for a single.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, fraction full and wide outside off, Glenn Maxwell drills it towards extra cover but cannot get it past Virat Kohli.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Angling in, short and at the hips, Glenn Maxwell misses the tuck and gets hit high on the thigh pad.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Coming in with the arm, full and on middle, Cameron Green makes room and strokes it down to long off for a single.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Fires it in again, full and on off, Cameron Green takes a good stride forward and defends it out.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker through the air, full and outside off, Glenn Maxwell prods forward and works it square on the off side for a run.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it short, turning away, outside off, Cameron Green stands tall and punches it through covers. The call is for two from Green but has to settle for a single.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Serves it from wide of the crease and angles it in, in the corridor of uncertainty on off, Glenn Maxwell hangs out his bat to defend and gets beaten on the outside edge.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Honing in at the stumps, on a length, Glenn Maxwell gets behind the line and pushes it back to the bowler.
32.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around off, Cameron Green drives it on the up towards mid off. Shreyas Iyer stationed there, fumbles and concedes a single. Rohit Sharma isn't happy at all and lets Iyer know with a stare.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Slanting in, on a back of a length, outside off, the ball straightens a bit, Cameron Green opens the bat face and steers it to point.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back and bowls it on off, Cameron Green dabs it off the back foot towards point.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Angles this one in the channel on off, on a length, Cameron Green stays beside the ball to defend. The ball skids on and sneaks under his bat.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Goes full, on middle, Glenn Maxwell blocks it out down the wicket.
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fractionally short, turning away, on middle, Glenn Maxwell backs away and gives himself room. Slaps it wide of deep point for a boundary. A boundary after 73 balls for Australia.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, on off and middle, Cameron Green knocks it along the ground to long off for one more.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Coming in with the angle, full and on off, Cameron Green pushes it straight to extra cover.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Drifts full and down leg, Glenn Maxwell helps it down to fine leg for one more run.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls it full and outside off, Cameron Green reaches out on the front foot and guides it wide of point for a single.
30.6 overs (2 Runs) A bit too straight, length and on the pads, Glenn Maxwell rolls his wrists and clips it through the vacant square leg region for a couple of runs.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Looks to go full but ends up bowling a low full toss, on middle and leg, Glenn Maxwell drives with a straight bat to mid on.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Takes pace off now and serves it on a length, on middle, Glenn Maxwell drops it with soft hands in front of cover.
30.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loses his radar and sprays a length delivery, down leg, Glenn Maxwell lets it go for a wide.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and slants this one in, full and straight at the stumps, Glenn Maxwell gets squared up as he comes on the front foot. Gets a soft leading edge towards cover.
30.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries to bang it in short, at the batter, Glenn Maxwell ducks underneath quickly. The ball goes over his head for a wide.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in, around the off stump line, on a length, Glenn Maxwell takes a good stride forward and bunts it towards mid off.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Comes back into the attack and bowls it on a good length, on off and middle, Glenn Maxwell gets behind the line and taps it towards mid on.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.2 overs, Australia are 139/5. The live updates of India vs Australia scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.