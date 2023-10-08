India vs Australia: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
29.6 overs (0 Run) Fired in, full and on middle, Cameron Green prods forward and defends it towards extra cover. End of an exceptional over by Ravindra Jadeja.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and on off, Cameron Green keeps it out to the off side.
Cameron Green walks out to the middle.
29.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Jadeja with the double whammy! This game has turned around in the space of just three balls. This is floated, full and around middle, turns in sharply this time, Alex Carey prods forward to work it away but he too plays down the wrong line and gets rapped around his pads. There is another huge shout for LBW, and up goes the finger again. Carey has a long chat with Glenn Maxwell but runs out of time in the end to take the review and makes the long walk back to the hut. Australia lose half their side now and the decision to not take the review was right as Ball Tracking shows three reds.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Alex Carey tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
Drinks break! India are right on top at the moment. Ravindra Jadeja's twin strikes have put them in a commanding position and they will look to keep chipping away with wickets. Australia find themselves struggling with their top four batters gone and not much on the board. The newly arrived Glenn Maxwell has a lot to do here and he is now joined by Alex Carey.
29.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Jadeja strikes again! He floats this one up, full and around off, turns away, Marnus Labuschagne goes down to sweep it again but misses as KL Rahul collects it sharply behind the stumps. There is a huge appeal for the catch. Is that out? The umpire thinks so and raises his finger but Marnus Labuschagne takes the review. However, UltraEdge clearly shows a spike and Australia loses their fourth wicket now.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on leg, Glenn Maxwell clips it through square leg for a single.
28.6 overs (2 Runs) Pushed through quicker, short and around middle, Marnus Labuschagne moves across to expose his stumps and scoops it wide of fine leg where once again Ishan Kishan covers his ground to the right and dives to make a fine stop. Another two runs added to the total.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Goes short again, on leg, Glenn Maxwell nudges it through backward square leg for one.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on leg, Glenn Maxwell looks to paddle it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne goes down and sweeps it through square leg for another run.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and around leg this time, Glenn Maxwell goes down and swipes it towards deep backward square leg for a run.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne moves back and flicks it through square leg for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, full and on middle, Glenn Maxwell strides forward and blocks it out. Jadeja appeals as he thinks it is pad first, but nothing doing.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Marnus Labuschagne moves back and cuts it through point for a run.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne turns it to the leg side.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Darts this one full and on off, Marnus Labuschagne defends it on the front foot.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Glenn tucks it wide of mid-wicket for a single and gets off the mark.
Glenn Maxwell walks in now.
27.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! A ripper from Ravindra Jadeja as he sends Steven Smith packing who is just standing there in disbelief. Again, a break in play proves to be helpful for the fielding side. Jadeja bowls this a bit quicker, angles in and then grips and turns away just a shy bit, Steven Smith prods forward to defend but plays completely down the wrong line and misses as the ball goes through to rattle the top of off pole. Australia three dow now!
Halt! A break in play as the players replenish themselves with fluids in these hot and humid conditions. We are all good to go now.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, Steven Smith forces it towards long off for one.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Marnus Labuschagne punches it hard wide covers where Hardik Pandya puts in an excellent dive to his left to stop it. They cross. India have been brilliant in the field till now.
26.4 overs (2 Runs) Fine effort in the deep! This is quicker, short and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne moves across and scoops it wide of fine leg where Ishan Kishan runs to his right and dives to flick the ball inside. Two run taken.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Steven Smith goes down to sweep it but it toe-ends it past mid-wicket for a run.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Marnus Labuschagne reverse-paddles it wide of short third man for a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on off, turns in a shy bit, Marnus Labuschagne stays back to guide it away but misses it. KL Rahul collects and takes the bails off and the umpires want to check for the stumping. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and the replay clearly shows that the back foot of Marnus Labuschagne is grounded well inside.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Short again and around off, Steven Smith punches it towards short covers.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Marnus Labuschagne moves back and punches it towards long on for one.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Oh..close! This is slower through the air, on middle, turns away a bit, Marnus Labuschagne looks to work it away but gets leading edge which falls just in front of Jadeja.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Marnus Labuschagne pushes it back to the bowler.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on leg, angling in, Marnus Labuschagne misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
25.1 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! This is floated, full and on off, turns away, Steven Smith mistimes his lofted shot in the air but it lands just before the incoming long on fielder. A single is taken.
